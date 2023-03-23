B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.38. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 7,814 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

