B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $747,500.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,956,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $866.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

