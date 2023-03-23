Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Volume Reaches $9.02 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $340.42 million and $9.02 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.01190627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004330 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.01517816 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,148,245.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

