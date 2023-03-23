Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569,280 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.62% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,049,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

AJG traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The company had a trading volume of 374,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,223. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.