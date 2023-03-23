Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.40

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

