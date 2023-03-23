Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 8.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 968,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,750,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
