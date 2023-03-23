Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.51. 177,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 797,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

