Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.71

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 15225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $750.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

