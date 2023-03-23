Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

