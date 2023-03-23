Band Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.91 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006064 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $206.86 million and $12.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,722,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,922,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

