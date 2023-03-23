Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

NYSE:ALB traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

