Bank of Stockton Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.32. 144,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,887. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

