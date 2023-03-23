Bank of Stockton Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 133,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,214. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

