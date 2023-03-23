Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.67. 278,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

