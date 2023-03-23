Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,229. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

