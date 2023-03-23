Bank of Stockton Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,683. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.50.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

