Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 1,987,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.