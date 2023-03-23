Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 231,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 502,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 2,293,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,187,524. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

