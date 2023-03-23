Bank of Stockton Sells 141 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $307.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.06. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

