Bank of Stockton Sells 201 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PH traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $327.12. The company had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

