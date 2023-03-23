Bank of Stockton Sells 456 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.29. 104,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

