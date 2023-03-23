Bank of Stockton Sells 485 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.74. 772,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

