Bank of Stockton Sells 6,047 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 12,858,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,545,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.