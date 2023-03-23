Bank of Stockton Sells 90 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.40. 32,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.93. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.