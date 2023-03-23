Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417.61

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $417.61 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.