Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HSBC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Shares of BZUN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

