Bay Rivers Group Has $1.22 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.