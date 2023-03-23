Bay Rivers Group Has $7.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 7.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

