Bay Rivers Group Purchases 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $604.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.