Bay Rivers Group Purchases 424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

