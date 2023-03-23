Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 634,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

