Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,403. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

