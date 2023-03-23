Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 4,390 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,029. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

