Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.