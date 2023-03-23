Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Activity

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.