Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

NYSE PH opened at $322.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

