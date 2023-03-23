Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

