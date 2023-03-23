Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.