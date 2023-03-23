Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

