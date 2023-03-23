BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 2.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 114,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 650,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,452,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

