BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 2.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 114,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 650,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.14.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
