Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Down 2.3%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 559,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 402,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.70.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consists of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Further Reading

