Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 529 ($6.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ONT stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.50 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 712,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,927. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.44. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.38).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

