Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 2,704 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

