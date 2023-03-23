Biconomy (BICO) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Biconomy has a total market cap of $193.87 million and $4.83 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

