Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and approximately $5.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00362610 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,468.14 or 0.26355782 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,064,021,527 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.