Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Down 1.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $261.22 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

