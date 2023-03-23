BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.