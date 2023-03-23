BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.83 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

