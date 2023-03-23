Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Michael Washinushi Acquires 320,094 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Washinushi acquired 320,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $41,612.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,320,094 shares in the company, valued at $561,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bird Global Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Bird Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bird Global by 66.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.