Bitcoin Gold Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $287.18 million and $403,537.86 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $16.40 or 0.00058214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.